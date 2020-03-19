Pedestrian Deaths in San Francisco Reach Three in Last 30 days

Three pedestrians have died in San Francisco in the past 30 days.

Most recently, a 49-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while using the crosswalk at 18th and Valencia streets in the Mission district on March 5 around 11:00 p.m., according to police. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on March 9.

The medical examiner is not releasing his name because his family has not yet been notified.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Alcohol or impairment did not immediately appear to be a factor in the collision, police say.

Earlier this month, on March 1, 67-year-old Rui Xia Zhen was killed after she was struck by a San Francisco Public Works pickup truck as she was crossing the street at the intersection of Taylor and Geary streets in the Tenderloin district.

A week earlier, on Feb. 21, 80-year-old David Chow was struck at the intersection of O’Farrell and Polk streets, also in the Tenderloin district.

San Francisco established the Vision Zero project in 2014 with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities by 2024. But last year, fatalities increased over the two previous years: There were 29 traffic-related deaths in 2019, including 18 pedestrians (an official count that doesn’t include two pedestrians who were killed on highways under Caltrans jurisdictions); 23 traffic-related deaths in 2018; and 20 traffic-related deaths in 2017.

The Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency concerning the situation in November.