Pelosi’s SF Home Vandalized on New Year’s Day

“We want everything!”

That’s a portion of the message that was spray painted on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s garage door in Pacific Heights early this morning, New Year’s Day. The act of vandalism was reported to police at around 3 a.m., Jan. 1, 2021, according to local media reports and by TMZ.

A photo of the graffiti, which was accompanied by what looked like a pig’s head and fake blood splattered in Pelosi’s driveway, was posted on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. this morning by Twitter user @FogCityMidge:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

The graffiti also referred to the proposed stimulus checks now being sent to Americans, universal basic income, canceling rent, and included a circle around the letter “A,” a symbol frequently associated with anarchist movements.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the act.