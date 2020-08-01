Podcast: Golden Gate Park, Drive-Ins & Vision Quests

Poison oak, some boyhood bravery…

This week on the podcast Kevin and Nick recall an eventful vision quest to the “Secret Sidewalk” in Niles Canyon. The day was April 20th, some time in the early years of the 21st century, and we were chased out by a private security force of helicopters and unmarked SUVs.

This episode is all about the great outdoors, and about trying to have fun in our surreal pandemic summer. In that spirit, we chat with SF Weekly intern Hannah Holzer about her story on Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary, and we talk to longtime Bay Area film critic Richard von Busack about his life long love affair with drive-in movie theaters.

All this, plus we have new music from …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, who are playing a series of virtual concerts in support of local clubs all over the country — including San Francisco’s very own Bottom of the Hill.

