Podcast: Mordor Edition

It was a particularly apocalyptic week in the Bay Area — even by 2020’s standards. An oppressive heatwave, followed by a rare thunderstorm, followed by the beginning of fire season.

Still, we find things to look forward to. Like the Inside Lands festival — the virtual event hosted by Outside Lands. Kevin and Nick figure out where they each come down on the +44/Angels & Airwaves divide, and Kevin learns about one of our regions most sought-after producers: Ricky Reed.

Plus we hear a new song from San Francisco indie trio Fast Times and check in with Sara Gaiser — editor of our sister paper, The Examiner — who is now helping her fifth-grader navigate remote learning.

Thanks for tuning in!

