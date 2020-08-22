Podcast: Mordor Edition

It was a particularly apocalyptic week in the Bay Area — even by 2020’s standards. An oppressive heatwave, followed by a rare thunderstorm, followed by the beginning of fire season.
Still, we find things to look forward to. Like the Inside Lands festival — the virtual event hosted by Outside Lands. Kevin and Nick figure out where they each come down on the +44/Angels & Airwaves divide, and Kevin learns about one of our regions most sought-after producers: Ricky Reed.
Plus we hear a new song from San Francisco indie trio Fast Times and check in with Sara Gaiser — editor of our sister paper, The Examiner — who is now helping her fifth-grader navigate remote learning.
Thanks for tuning in!