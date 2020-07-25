News

Podcast: ‘Showgirls,’ BART, NIMBYs & Noodles

Why are we still talking about 'Showgirls'? Tune in to find out.

Kevin breaks down the timeless appeal of Showgirls on this week’s edition of the SF Weekly Podcast. Fewer boobs, butts, and dongs than Game of Thrones, but it is nonetheless a glorious piece of schlock. We also chat about when we’ll feel comfortable eating outside as San Francisco continues to look for ways to help the ailing restaurant industry.

Then, we talk with Nuala Bishari about a former San Quentin inmate who is now helping prisoners escape the COVID-19-infested facility, discuss how BART is working to defeat NIMBYs with Benjamin Schneider, and chop it up with Grace Z. Li, who recently wrote about the therapeutic process of making noodles from scratch.

