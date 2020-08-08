Podcast: Toxic Mask-ulinity

We check in with expats in Tokyo and New Zealand to see how they’ve experienced the pandemic. One commonality to these two island nations: respect for scientific consensus and a willingness to wear masks.

Also, we overhear an epic cat fight in Kevin’s living room, re-visit “The Call of the Wild” and discuss why Republicans keep torturing themselves with “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Born in the U.S.A.” and consider.

Finally, we catch up with Oakland pop-punk trio Grumpster about being a band in the time of coronavirus and listen to their new single, “Teeth.”

Join us.

