Conservative or nah…? That was the question the Philadelphia Weekly asked their readers right before they got ratioed on Twitter. Kevin and Nick discuss why catching feelings for the Republican Party doesn’t mean you’re a free thinker — it just means you’re basic AF.

All this, plus we chat with San Francisco artist Jeremy Fish about his “Stay Strong San Francisco” campaign to benefit bartenders and the hospitality industry, and we talk to Ike Shehadeh of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

Join us!