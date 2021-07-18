Bars & Clubs, Future of Parklets, A 2021 Playlist

As the Irish glam rock god once sang: The bars are back in town! (The bars are back in town!) One month after California’s official unmasking, San Francisco just might be the safest place in the state, country, and even the world, to party… at least for now.

But as we hopefully, truthfully, for real this time, begin to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror, there is a question on every San Franciscan’s mind: What’s going to happen to all those parklets?

As of last week, the Board of Supervisors ruled they can stay and on this episode of the podcast we explore how they came to be and where they might be headed. Plus we run down some of the best albums of 2021 so far.