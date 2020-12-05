Podcast

Breed’s Bad Look, Christmas Music, Tampon Rock

This week: London Breed's boo-boo, bad Christmas music, and Tampon Rock.

There’s just something about The French Laundry…

On this week’s episode, we touch briefly upon Mayor London Breed’s very own Yountville scandal and discuss the best and worst (we’re looking at you Sir Paul and Maria) Christmas music.

Also, Mike Huguenor takes us to an alternate timeline of Oaktown and interviews the creators of the funny, scripted comedy and music podcast Tampon Rock.

