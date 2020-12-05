Breed’s Bad Look, Christmas Music, Tampon Rock

There’s just something about The French Laundry…

On this week’s episode, we touch briefly upon Mayor London Breed’s very own Yountville scandal and discuss the best and worst (we’re looking at you Sir Paul and Maria) Christmas music.

Also, Mike Huguenor takes us to an alternate timeline of Oaktown and interviews the creators of the funny, scripted comedy and music podcast Tampon Rock.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.