Talking w/ 24kGoldn + Getting Pricked

Tune in to hear our full conversation with San Francisco's golden child, 24kGoldn.

24kGoldn does his best MJ. (Courtesy Photo)

What the hell is a Gen Z and what does it look like? Well… just ask 24kGoldn. The 20-year-old San Francisco-born rapper, singer, and musician is the subject of this week’s SF Weekly cover story. Tune in to hear his interview with our music writer Julian Robles.

To get to it, you’ll have to skip past Nick and Kevin talking about Kevin’s experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Moscone center, and their painful discussion about not understanding the kids these days.

Luckily, if you do want to skip ahead, you’re probably technically savvy enough to do that. How do we work this remote control again?

