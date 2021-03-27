Talking w/ 24kGoldn + Getting Pricked

What the hell is a Gen Z and what does it look like? Well… just ask 24kGoldn. The 20-year-old San Francisco-born rapper, singer, and musician is the subject of this week’s SF Weekly cover story. Tune in to hear his interview with our music writer Julian Robles.

To get to it, you’ll have to skip past Nick and Kevin talking about Kevin’s experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Moscone center, and their painful discussion about not understanding the kids these days.

Luckily, if you do want to skip ahead, you’re probably technically savvy enough to do that. How do we work this remote control again?

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.