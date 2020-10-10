Fantastic Negrito + Karla the Fog

So… what does it say that the most explosive moment of this week’s Vice Presidential Debate was when a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head. Ugh… We can’t wait for this to be over.

In the meantime, we talk with Oakland-based bluesman Fantastic Negrito, who has a new album out: “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” The Answer is yes. And, in a first — perhaps in all of podcasting — but definitely for SF Weekly, we talk with a low-hanging cloud. That’s right! Karla the Fog joins us on this week’s episode.

Join us!

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/908029321&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"></noscript>