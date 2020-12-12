Feinstein’s Mind + Matt Barnes on Bud

This week, we revisit one of Kevin’s pet peeves: the fact that sitting Senators don’t have term limits. We discuss this in the wake of a “New Yorker” report that brings into doubt the mental fortitude of California Senator and former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

Also this week: former Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes joins us to discuss his latest collaboration with Eaze, which aims to improve equity in the legal cannabis industry.

Finally, we thank the health care workers of the world — who have a long four or more months ahead of them until a COVID-19 vaccine can be widely distributed.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.