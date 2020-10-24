Podcast

Frak’s ‘B-List Celebrities’ + Cannabis Banking

Also... there is a tech service called Party Squasher, and it is just as lame as it sounds.

This week on the program we breakdown the final presidential debate — attempting to understand why two simple words aren’t enough to diffuse the Trump bomb. We also dive into another bummer of an app: Party Squasher… Lame.

Also, Veronica Irwin talks with Chris Garcia of Berkeley cannabis dispensary High Fidelity about the perils and pitfalls of running an all-cash business. And, we catch up with Frak, who discusses his new album, B-List Celebrities, how he was robbed by the King of the Dot judges and why he is head-over-heels in love with Aubrey Plaza.

