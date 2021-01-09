History Lesson: Coup De La + Pandemic Then & Now

It is said that those who do not learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them. So, now that the 45th president of the United States has incited a riot, can we all please agree not to ever let that happen again? We’re looking at you, Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of you opportunistic enablers.

Kevin and Nick unpack their feelings on the storming of the Capitol, plus SF Weekly contributor Hannah Holzer talks about the lessons San Francisco learned — or failed to learn — during The Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918.