Holiday Brews: Anchor & 21st Amendment

Well… 11 down — one more to go… and we can finally close the book on 2020. This year was particularly crazy. Amid the pandemic, the civil unrest, the election, and the wildfires, we somehow managed to launch a podcast.

As we recover from our turkey hangovers and look forward to the rest of the holiday season, we look back at the past 24 episodes of the SF Weekly Podcast — bringing you a few of our favorite, jolly moments.

All this, plus we talk to our friends at Anchor Brewing and 21st Amendment to find what they have in the way of seasonal brews.

