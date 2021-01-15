Podcast

Impeachment 2: Electoral Boogaloo + Architecture

Everyone: 'Man! 2020 sucked.' 2021: 'Hold my beer.'

It turns out Nancy Pelosi actually has an "impeachment dress." Sigh... (Shutterstock)

Donald Trump has been impeached a second time — proving, yet again, that this is definitely the dumbest timeline. Kevin and Nick feel a bit better after having a week to digest everything, but still don’t know what the hell is coming next.

Also on the podcast, Ben Schneider talks about his love of urban planning and his latest cover story on the unique Bay Area neighborhood characters.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

