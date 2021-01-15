Impeachment 2: Electoral Boogaloo + Architecture

Donald Trump has been impeached a second time — proving, yet again, that this is definitely the dumbest timeline. Kevin and Nick feel a bit better after having a week to digest everything, but still don’t know what the hell is coming next.

Also on the podcast, Ben Schneider talks about his love of urban planning and his latest cover story on the unique Bay Area neighborhood characters.

