Podcast

Live Music During COVID + Accidental Wake & Bake

Turns out eating a weed gummy as you're falling asleep isn't always a great idea.

by
Look... boss... yeah... I'm high. (Shutterstock)

We’re a year into lockdown and making questionable decisions… like taking a weed gummy just as we’re falling asleep… on a work night. Hear about Nick’s accidental wake and bake and learn why “I think this acid is bunk” are famous last words.

But more importantly, tune in to hear SF Weekly Podcast’s audio engineer, Mike Huguenor, discuss his latest cover story, “A Year of Live(Streamed) Music.” As a professional musician, the past year has been particularly trying for Mike and the rest of his peers. But the industry definitely discovered a few silver linings along the way and there is hope on the horizon.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via AppleSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Total Recall: Gov. Gavin + Muni’s Money Woes
 By
Cruz-in U.S.A. + The Tecate Light of Weed Bevvies
 By
Going California Sober with Peter-Astrid Kane
 By
Vaccines, Housing, and Another Recall (Maybe)
 By
Have a tip?
Email us at