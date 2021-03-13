Live Music During COVID + Accidental Wake & Bake

We’re a year into lockdown and making questionable decisions… like taking a weed gummy just as we’re falling asleep… on a work night. Hear about Nick’s accidental wake and bake and learn why “I think this acid is bunk” are famous last words.

But more importantly, tune in to hear SF Weekly Podcast’s audio engineer, Mike Huguenor, discuss his latest cover story, “A Year of Live(Streamed) Music.” As a professional musician, the past year has been particularly trying for Mike and the rest of his peers. But the industry definitely discovered a few silver linings along the way and there is hope on the horizon.

