As Roger Daltrey once said: Meet the new boss! On this week’s episode of the SF Weekly Podcast we get to know Carly Schwartz, the newly installed Editor in Chief of SF Weekly, the San Francisco Examiner, and the Nob Hill Gazette.

Carly shares her vision for reimagining three storied local media brands, gives us a rundown on the breadth of experience she brings to the table, and discusses the state of journalism today.

We’ll also hear from SF Weekly contributor Veronica Irwin who discusses vaccine skepticism and hesitancy in the cannabis industry.

Join us!