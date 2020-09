Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon, and Tucker Carlson isn’t happy about it. Kevin and Nick breakdown the big blowout on this week’s episode.

Plus, we catch up with Ricky Reed. The East Bay-born musician, Wallpaper. frontman, and Lizzo producer has a new collaborative album, “The Room.”

Finally, we learn all about beer cocktails and the refreshing “Hazy McClaren” from Michael Huffman of San Francisco’s Seven Stills.

Join us!