Newsom Gets Sous Vide-d Over French Laundry Meal

The governor decided to dine outside his pod — plus the queer women of legal cannabis.

Lt. Gov. and former SF Mayor Gavin Newsom speaks at an event at City Hall that kicks off a week of campaign stops throughout the state as he runs for California governor on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Governor Gavin Newsom is getting sous vide-d over his decision to attend an inside dinner at The French Laundry. Not a good look, but we can relate… especially if your friend is buying. You are buying, right?

Kevin and Nick talk about the power of perfect hair, the hope of a vaccine, and the sweet relief cooler weather brings to those of us who sleep hot.

Also on this week’s podcast, Veronica Irwin chats with Amber Senter about the great work queer women are doing in the legal cannabis industry.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via AppleSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

