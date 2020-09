We thought things were bad back on the Mordor Edition of the SF Weekly Podcast. This week, the skies over San Francisco turned the color of a blood orange.

We discuss this ominous outcome of all the wildfires burning across the West Coast with SF Examiner staff writer Michael Barba.

And we catch up with Benjamin Schnieder to breakdown how the QAnon conspiracy theory landed on Senator Scott Wiener’s doorstep.

