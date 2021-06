On this week’s episode of the SF Weekly podcast, contributor Saul Sugarman discusses how social media platforms like Instagram and Shopify are turbo-boosting the commercialization of Pride.

Also, Veronica Irwin and Benjamin Schneider talk about Mayor London Breed’s promise to divert funds from the police department to help underserved youth of color — which didn’t exactly pan out the way all the glowing headlines made it appear earlier this year.

Join us!