Roman Mars: 99 Percent Invisible City

Podcasting hero Roman Mars joins this week’s edition of the SF Weekly Podcast to discuss his new book, The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design.

Plus, we do our thang discussing the news of the day — and boy what a week did we have. Between the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the Hug Heard Round the World, kidnapped lemurs, and near collisions of giant space junk we don’t even really know where to begin.

But in the time of coronavirus, this podcast is just about the only time Kevin and Nick get to riff with each other — so, we’ll try.

Join us!

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/911954839&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"></noscript>