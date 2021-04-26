Podcast

Tech Exodus is B.S. + Burning w/ Andrew Angelo

The rumors of San Francisco's death by tech exodus have been greatly exaggerated.

Yeah... people are leaving, but the ultra rich? They're just tweeting about leaving.

This week on the podcast, SF Weekly contributor Veronica Irwin turns in a double feature. Veronica joins Nick as this episode’s guest co-host, and also files her interview with a veteran of the legal cannabis space, Andrew Angelo.

Find out how Veronica stumbled into her first dose of the vaccine while on a 100mg edible and searching for munchies at a local drugstore, and discover what she knows about a certain Silicon Valley big shot who has been talking a lot of shit about local taxes and advocating for businesses to leave the state, while continuing to keep a residence in the city.

