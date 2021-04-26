Tech Exodus is B.S. + Burning w/ Andrew Angelo

This week on the podcast, SF Weekly contributor Veronica Irwin turns in a double feature. Veronica joins Nick as this episode’s guest co-host, and also files her interview with a veteran of the legal cannabis space, Andrew Angelo.

Find out how Veronica stumbled into her first dose of the vaccine while on a 100mg edible and searching for munchies at a local drugstore, and discover what she knows about a certain Silicon Valley big shot who has been talking a lot of shit about local taxes and advocating for businesses to leave the state, while continuing to keep a residence in the city.

