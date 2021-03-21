Podcast

The 100 Best Indie Albums + Outdoor Dining Forever

Will returns to discuss his favorite indie albums of all time and State Sen. Scott Wiener hopes to give the restaurant industry a boost.

by
We're feeling optimistic about the return of live music. And we've always been optimistic about beer.

Outside Lands is scheduled for Halloween weekend, spring — and vaccine optimism — is in the air, and State Sen. Scott Wiener wants to make some of the best drink and dining policies of the pandemic permanent.

Let’s celebrate!

On this week’s podcast SF Weekly music writer Will Reisman returns to talk about just a few of his top 100 indie rock albums of all time while sampling some of the newest beers from Anchor Brewing Company.

Also on the podcast, Benjamin Schneider talks with Ca. State Sen. Scott Wiener about bills he is sponsoring to help San Francisco’s dining and nightlife industries bounce back.

Join us!

Tags: , ,

