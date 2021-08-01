The Delta Variant: What’s the Deal With That?

This is why we can’t have nice things. Just as Americans were finally beginning to truly let their guard down, mother nature and a fair amount of unvaccinated folks, joined forces to put our hot vax summer on hold.

But, in all seriousness, the delta variant is serious. It is more contagious than previous strains of the novel coronavirus, it is more deadly for the unvaccinated, and it is even causing so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in those who have received the vaccine.

So, what are we to do? Well, none of us at SF Weekly is qualified to answer that question, so we called up Dr. George Rutherford from UCSF to get his take on the situation.

Join us.