Whoo boy. What a week. We thought we’d end up talking about the debate, then we thought we’d talk about the Melania tapes, but then Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nick and Kevin try to wrap their head around the news. Plus, we catch up with Benjamin Schneider, who recently wrote about San Francisco’s dual economy; and we chat with the couple who brought us the story of Pinky the Cat — a story of love and war (on Nextdoor, that is).

Join us.