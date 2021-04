What do Martin Luther King, Jr., Richard Nixon, Donald Rumsfeld, and Andrew Yang have in common? An interest in guaranteed income. With Nick on vacay, Grace gracefully helms the podcast — talking with Ben about numerous local efforts to bring guaranteed income and universal basic income to the people.

And Veronica Irwin sits down with Yakpasua Zazaboi, the documentary filmmaker behind “Sydewayz,” which takes a deep dive into Oakland’s sideshow culture.

Join us!