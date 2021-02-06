Vaccines, Housing, and Another Recall (Maybe)

The Association of Bay Area Governments recently determined that the Bay Area needs a whole lot more housing. No duh, right? Some people are pleased with the determination of the most recent Regional Housing Needs Allocation — or RHNA — process. Others… not so much. Staff writer and resident urban planning guru Benjamin Schneider breaks it all down for us, and explains the double entendre of his Twitter handle.

Plus Kevin and Nick discuss the state of vaccines in San Francisco and which action hero we’d like to see in Sacramento if Gov. Gavin Newsom actually gets recalled.

