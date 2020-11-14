Podcast

You Haven’t Seen the Last of Jackie Fielder

Plus: celebrating Oakland's Veep-to-be and doing our best to be better than The Gap.

by
Jackie Fielder, shown here speaking at a November rally in 2019. Photo by Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Jackie Fielder has that big progressive energy. The local political activist, who challenged California State Senator Scott Wiener in the November election, was defeated, but she generated quite a a buzz.

So, what’s next for Fielder? We’ll ask her that and more on this week’s edition of the SF Weekly Podcast.

Plus: we celebrate our local Veep-to-be, Kamal Harris, and learn a lesson on sliding into the comfortable, conservative life is a lot like shopping at The Gap.

Stream the latest episode below, head to our Soundcloud page, or subscribe to our feed via Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

