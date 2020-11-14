You Haven’t Seen the Last of Jackie Fielder

Jackie Fielder has that big progressive energy. The local political activist, who challenged California State Senator Scott Wiener in the November election, was defeated, but she generated quite a a buzz.

So, what’s next for Fielder? We’ll ask her that and more on this week’s edition of the SF Weekly Podcast.

Plus: we celebrate our local Veep-to-be, Kamal Harris, and learn a lesson on sliding into the comfortable, conservative life is a lot like shopping at The Gap.

