Police Offer $100K Reward for Info on Missing Girl

The San Francisco Police Department announced a $100,000 reward on Friday for information about the disappearance of a 2-year-old girl and the murder of her mother in 2016.

Arianna Fitts, who would be 6-years-old today, was last seen in February 2016 while in the care of her babysitters.

Arianna’s mother, Nicole Fitts, was last seen the night of April 1, 2016 when she was lured from her home by a phone call to “go meet the baby sitter,” police say. Her body was discovered a week later in a shallow hole at McLaren Park by Recreation and Parks Department personnel. Her daughter was not found with her.

Police have released an age-progression sketch of what Arianna Fitts might look like today.

In addition to the $100,000 reward announced today, Nicole Fitts’ former employer, Best Buy, announced a $10,000 reward in 2016.

The Black and Missing Foundation is holding a virtual vigil to help find Arianna Fitts on March 28 at 1 p.m. on Instagram Live, @blackandmissingfdn.

Anyone with information about Arianna Fitts’s whereabouts or the death of Nicole Fitts is encouraged to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tips may be given anonymously.

