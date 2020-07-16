Revel Mopeds Coming to SF

San Francisco is getting set to welcome another species of two-wheeled transportation. Shared electric moped company Revel, which has delighted and polarized residents from New York to Miami, will begin service in the City by the Bay in August.

The infusion of 432 baby blue shared electric mopeds will be on top of the 500 red and black vehicles currently on offer from Scoot. Revel’s mopeds will be equipped with more powerful motors than its vehicles in other cities in order to conquer San Francisco’s hills, according to TechCrunch.

The mopeds will cost $1 to unlock, and $0.39 cents for each minute ridden. They can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour — about twice the speed of stand-up electric scooters — and must remain on local roads. All riders need to have a valid drivers’ license and wear a helmet.

Revel has proven popular in the other cities in which it operates: In their first 10 weeks of operation in Brooklyn and Queens, the mopeds garnered 300,000 rides. They also come with a bit of a learning curve. In Oakland, the mopeds were subject to $13,000 in fines in their first 3 weeks of service, mostly for violating street cleaning rules.