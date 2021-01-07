SF and Calif. Leaders React to Pro-Trump Riots

A pro-Trump rally swarmed and broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was about to certify the November 2020 election of President-elect Joe Biden. The riot, which was labeled as an (attempted) coup or insurrection by several politicians, incited immediate fear across the country. Local and state officials tweeted out their own statements throughout the day, denouncing the riot and criticizing President Donald Trump in the process.
Mayor London Breed called this a “dark day for our democracy.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Trump to put “an end to this escalating situation.”
Scott Wiener, who was recently elected to the Senate in the November 2020 election, expressed fear over the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.
District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney attributed the riots to Trump’s “incitement.”
Like Breed, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called the riot an “attempted coup.”
District 9 Supervisor retweeted Congresswoman Cori Bush’s statement, adding that Trump has been “alluding to this act for weeks.”
District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham.