SF and Calif. Leaders React to Pro-Trump Riots

A pro-Trump rally swarmed and broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was about to certify the November 2020 election of President-elect Joe Biden. The riot, which was labeled as an (attempted) coup or insurrection by several politicians, incited immediate fear across the country. Local and state officials tweeted out their own statements throughout the day, denouncing the riot and criticizing President Donald Trump in the process.

Mayor London Breed called this a “dark day for our democracy.”

This is an attempted coup encouraged by the President of the United States. It’s a dark day for our democracy, and the culmination of all of his anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency.



We are better than this. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 6, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Trump to put “an end to this escalating situation.”

What we’re witnessing in the US Capitol is reprehensible. An outright assault to our democratic institutions.



Our hearts are with our Congressional Delegation and the brave public servants that work in our Capitol every day. pic.twitter.com/Qwjry6AhVw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 6, 2021

Scott Wiener, who was recently elected to the Senate in the November 2020 election, expressed fear over the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

As a Senator, I’ve experienced the legislative process being disrupted by violence. I’ve been sequestered by Capitol security due to violence.



What’s happening at US Capitol — violent protesters breaking in w/o weapon screening & shutting down Congress — is absolutely terrifying — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 6, 2021

In 2021, a violent mob is literally shutting down Congress’s constitutional role of receiving electoral votes for President. Donal Trump is an unhinged criminal & a cancer on our democracy. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 6, 2021

CA state Sen. @Scott_Wiener: "President Trump and his Republican sycophant enablers are responsible for this armed mob storming the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/uo5NIkC3IH — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) January 6, 2021

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney attributed the riots to Trump’s “incitement.”

This madness is the direct consequence of Donald Trump's incitement, aided and abetted by his family and Republicans in Congress.



They encouraged it and purposely allowed it to happen.



Watch their speeches literally from today. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) January 6, 2021

Like Breed, District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called the riot an “attempted coup.”

We are witnessing an attempted coup courtesy of the GOP. It's outrageous, but not surprising. Proud of everyone who stands up to these white supremacists. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) January 6, 2021

District 9 Supervisor retweeted Congresswoman Cori Bush’s statement, adding that Trump has been “alluding to this act for weeks.”

This Congresswoman is not wasting a second to get right to the heart of this disgusting insurrection. Trump is a sociopath who has been alluding to this act for weeks. The Senators and members of the House who have given them all credibility must face the consequences. https://t.co/e8jesiRCkI — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) January 6, 2021

