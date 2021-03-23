SF Reaches Orange Tier: Here’s What that Means

Today, San Francisco is taking a giant leap towards normalcy as the city enters the orange tier of California’s reopening plan.

That means non-essential offices can now reopen at 25 percent capacity, and bars can reopen outdoors, without having to serve food. It also means that restaurants, retail stores, museums, gyms, salons, movie theaters and many other activities can increase their capacity.

“We’re expanding more activities and opportunities for San Franciscans to have fun and enjoy their city, and making it easier on our businesses to operate and recover,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “Now we need to all keep doing our part to get San Francisco on the road to recovery by wearing masks when we go out, keeping our distance from others, getting tested if we feel sick, and showing up to get vaccinated when it’s our turn.”

The announcement comes as San Francisco’s new case counts and vaccinations continue to trend in opposite directions. New case counts are close to the lowest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic, at an average of 31 per day. Meanwhile, 40 percent of the city’s adult population has received at least one dose.

According to the new regulations, indoor dining establishments, retail stores, museums, movie theaters, personal services like salons and barbershops, and indoor religious worship can open at up to 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, indoor fitness classes, and indoor swimming pools can open at 25 percent capacity. Locker rooms can also reopen if approved by the Department of Public Health. Restrictions on organized youth and adult sports have also been loosened.

Starting on April 1st, the city will allow outdoor spectator sports to resume (here’s looking at you, Giants) with a city-approved reopening plan. Outdoor arts, music, and theater performances with up to 50 people will also be allowed, with pre-approval from the city. The new regulations end the prohibition on singing and wind instruments in performances.

