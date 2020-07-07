SF Suspends Plans for Indoor Dining, Outdoor Bars

Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that San Francisco will not permit the reopening of indoor dining and outdoor bars next Monday, as initially scheduled in San Francisco’s phased plan. Breed’s announcement comes in light of San Francisco’s inability to fully contain the spread of COVID-19, with new case counts reaching all-time highs in recent days.

“We know the pause on reopening is disappointing, but it is in the best interest of public health,” Breed said in a press release. “We’ll continue to make decisions based on the data and the situation in our city, and in the meantime, we all need to do our part to keep each other safe and healthy.”

San Francisco’s number of new cases per day now stands at 6.1 per 100,000 people, well above the city’s goal of 1.8, and nearly twice as high as the number of new cases per day on May 18, when the city began reopening.

The postponement comes after San Francisco nixed plans to allow outdoor bars and other activities even earlier than initially planned, on June 29.

City officials have not yet determined whether to allow barbershops, hair salons, and other businesses to reopen as planned next Monday, even as Santa Clara County announced its plans to go forward with that same stage in its reopening plan. The eventual reopening date for indoor dining and outdoor bars remains unclear.

San Francisco’s suspended reopening plans will be rough on the local economy. Breed also announced Tuesday that 153,000 San Francisco residents have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.

