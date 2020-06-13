SF Weekly Podcast: Our Debut Episode

Hey there! How’s it going out there in quarantine land? Here at SF Weekly, we’ve been staying busy — covering the news, covering our sneezes, and working to bring you a new product: a podcast.

This week, on our very first foray into setting our conversations to tape, we discuss our most recent e-edition, which you can flip through here.

We talk about how we’ve all be holding up during the pandemic, the newly energized movement to defund the police, and take a look forward to what you, the reader, can expect to see from us next.

Led by host and SF Weekly Editor Nick Veronin, this week’s program also features SF Weekly Staff Writers Grace Z. Li and Ben Schneider, as well as our intern, Emily Zhang. The podcast was engineered by Sophia Valdes and Nick Veronin.

We’re still finding our footing and figuring out what this podcast will look like and how frequently we’ll be able to bring it to you. But please, give it a listen, and keep an eye (and ear) out for future episodes.

Thanks for listening!

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/839266756&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"></noscript>