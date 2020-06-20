News

SF Weekly Podcast: Return of the ‘Cast

We discuss shooting photos, political organizing and teaching during the pandemic.

by
We have a podcast now. Check it out! (Photo: ShutterStock)

The second episode of the SF Weekly podcast is here. This week we chat with our intrepid photo editor, Kevin N. Hume, about covering San Francisco in the midst of a pandemic and getting comfortable being shoulder-to-shoulder with demonstrators, despite the risks posed by COVID-19.

We also speak with Chiara Bercu, who wrote this week’s cover story on the ways social justice organizers have adapted to shelter-in-place orders by leaning on digital technologies. The surprising takeaway: the novel coronavirus may have actually helped them increase access and become more inclusive.

Finally, we have a conversation with Will Vincent, a middle school English teacher from Oakland. Beginning in March, Vincent got a crash course in Gen Z culture, as he made the shift to distance learning, using tools like YouTube Live, Zoom, and a hip-hop vocabulary program called… uh… Flocabulary.

Join us!

Tags:

