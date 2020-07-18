SF Weekly Podcast: Surviving COVID-19 & Unemployment

On this week’s podcast we get up close and personal with Kevin’s grumbling tummy — plus, we discuss the arrival of a new shared moped line in San Francisco, why rich people drink more, and the cam girls of Golden Gate Park… relax pervs. We’re talking about bison, here.

We’ll also check in with Oakland ambient music composer Chuck Johnson, who wrote and recorded his new album, “Mound of Shards,” while sheltering in place and battling COVID-19.

And we’ll touch base with Benjamin Schneider, who wrote this week’s cover story on just how maddening it is for many stuck in unemployment insurance limbo.

Thanks for listening!

