SF Weekly Podcast: Taqueria Shorts

“When you are a man, sometimes you wear stretchy pants.”

This week on the podcast we learn all about this Nacho Libre-ism — and also about “taqueria shorts” — the hard way… or, more precisely, the soft and squishy around the midsection way.

Also! We speak with Grace Z. Li about her thoroughly researched story on systemic racism and performative allyship at Boba Guys; chat with Mike Huguenor about the San Francisco librarians on the front lines of the pandemic; and catch up with the boys from Fast Times, a local band with a killer new indie garage single, “Tuesday Night.”

We hope you’ll join us.

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/855897046&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"></noscript>