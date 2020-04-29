Shelter-in-Place Order Extended, Some Restrictions Relaxed

The shelter-in-place order covering six Bay Area counties will be extended through May 31, but will include some easing of the restrictions, health department officials said Wednesday.

The first shelter-in-place order took effect March 17 and was originally scheduled to last three weeks. It was later extended through May 3. The new order, and relaxation of some restrictions, takes effect May 4.

Under the new order, businesses and recreational facilities that primarily operate outdoors will be permitted to reopen, such as car washes, plant nurseries, flea markets, golf courses, and skate parks.

All construction projects will be allowed to resume, as long as safety measures are followed. Real estate transactions are also permitted to move forward, with restrictions on open houses and in-person viewings.

Employees of reopening businesses will also be able to access childcare programs that are allowed to operate.

The easing of restrictions does not apply to restaurants, cafes, or bars that have outdoor seating. Outdoor recreational facilities that involve shared equipment or physical contact will also remain closed.

Mass gatherings are still months away from being permitted, officials said.

The exact text of the new health department order has not yet been released.

“I know this is hard for everyone, but we have to keep our focus on protecting public health every step of the way,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “The sacrifices of San Franciscans are making it possible to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases in our community.”

During the month of May, the San Francisco Department of Health said they would continue to build up infrastructure required for further reopenings, including testing, contact tracing, and outbreak response.

As of April 28, there were 7,273 confirmed cases and 266 deaths in the six Bay Area counties affected by the orders. Of those, 1,490 cases and 23 deaths were in San Francisco.

