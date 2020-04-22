Single-vehicle collision kills one, injures two

A woman was killed, and two other occupants of a vehicle were injured in a Potrero Hill car collision Tuesday evening, according to police.

A silver Nissan SUV drove through a fence at 25th and Dakota streets, continued down a hill, and came to a stop in a parking lot, police said. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Initial reports indicated the collision involved a single vehicle with three occupants. One woman was declared dead at the scene. Another woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a dog was also ejected from the vehicle and was killed.

The cause of the collision has not been determined.

Police asked anyone with information about the collision to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tips may be given anonymously.

