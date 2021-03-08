Some Schools to Reopen April 12

Late Friday night, the San Francisco Unified School District and teachers union representatives reached a tentative agreement to reopen some schools for in-person learning on April 12.

The reopening will be limited, however. The first students to return to classrooms will be those in pre-K through 2nd grade, as well as those with disabilities. All told, 24 of the district’s 64 elementary schools are expected to reopen in April, as each campus must be cleared for reopening by public health officials. Families who want their children to remain in distance learning will be allowed to do so, and students, whether in-person or remote, will remain with their current teacher.

The announcement comes after weeks of strained negotiations between the School District and teachers union. After agreeing to a basic framework for reopening, the two sides reached an impasse over the length of the school day. Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton, a former school board member, stepped in to mediate and helped the two sides reach an agreement. The agreed upon plan will bring students back for in-person learning five days per week, for close to a regular school day, according to the Examiner.

In anticipation of reopening, the city sent 4,000 vaccine priority codes to teachers and School District staff last week.

Despite these developments, there remains much more work for the School District to get all of its students back in classrooms. Public middle and high schools are not expected to resume in-person learning until next fall.

