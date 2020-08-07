The Floating Cinema Was a Lie

After learning about a potential plot to gather contact information from an Orlando Weekly report, we’ve retracted our previous article about “floating cinemas,” which were (supposedly) set to take place in the Bay Area this September.

Based upon our research it seems highly likely that the event was never going to happen. We are currently investigating this event and its organizers, and hope to have a more in-depth report on it soon. We have taken the original posting down.

In the meantime, we are so sorry to our readers who were misled. We were tricked too. Fortunately, our bullshit detectors have been reinvigorated. Stay tuned for more.