We’re right on the cusp of summer, and there’s a good chance you may be starting to rethink your health and wellness routines. After all, now is when people are getting ready to spend more time outside and soak up the energizing sunshine after so many months of crazy winter weather. It’s the perfect time to think about your current self-care and wellness routines and see what needs to go and what can be amplified.
Look at any magazine around this time of year, and you’ll likely find articles upon articles of tips for getting the perfect summer body, refreshing your wardrobe for summer, or planning the hottest summer vacation.
Still, getting ready for summer doesn’t just mean stressing about getting the perfect beach body, and it’s not just about your surface-level goals and routines. It’s also time to take stock of your current wellness routines and ensure you’re taking proper care of yourself, mentally and physically.
Is there a new type of exercise you’ve been wanting to try? Are you wondering how you’re going to get glowing skin for summer? Have you been realizing it’s time to start taking new vitamins and supplements?
Whatever your wellness goals are, so many brands on the market nowadays can offer amazing products to meet a variety of needs. While plenty of brands tend to “sell a dream” with products that don’t do anything but come in a pretty package, there is also an influx of truly innovative brands that are making strides in the world of self-care and wellness.
We’re rounding up some of our favorites here. Now, the next time you’re taking inventory of your medicine cabinet, shopping for luxurious self-care items, or looking for a new care provider, you know exactly where to turn.
If You’re Looking For Better Care
Let’s be honest: Finding a great healthcare provider who truly listens to you and cares about your holistic well-being is not easy. Too many of us have had upsetting experiences that have made us afraid to return or simply not feel like our needs were understood or met. Add to that the outrageous cost of healthcare in the United States, and you’ll realize we are not exactly set up to achieve optimal health that meets us where we are.
That is, unless we can find providers and clinics that genuinely care about our health no matter who we are, what concerns we have, or our specific needs. That’s why companies like Oula and Carda Health are diamonds in the rough that you and your loved ones should look into as soon as possible.
Take Care of Your Heart With Carda Health
Telehealth offerings have rapidly increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more and more people requiring the safety and convenience of being treated in the comfort of their own homes. However, convenience doesn’t always mean quality care that prioritizes the entire person … unless you’re looking at an organization like Carda Health.
Carda Health offers thoughtful, convenient, accessible virtual cardiac care that goes beyond simple appointments and makes it easy to get comprehensive care – including care packages and live monitoring equipment shipped directly to your home and monitored by a real provider.
Cardiac care can be an extremely delicate thing to pursue, especially if you or a loved one need to be extra cautious about how much you’re leaving the house or what types of environmental hazards or germs you’re exposing yourself to. This is why Carda Health is so important in the quest for exceptional heart health.
Have a Healthy, Happy Pregnancy With Oula
When you’re pregnant, the last thing you want to worry about is whether or not your care providers will offer you everything you need when you need it. You need to feel secure that whatever questions or concerns you have throughout the duration of your pregnancy, you can find the support you need no matter what.
Finding a team of dedicated care providers that will be with you every step of the way (and even after you’ve given birth) isn’t easy, but when you do find it, it’ll make your pregnancy so much smoother, happier, and less stressful. They say, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and that’s never been more true than it is with Oula.
Simply put, Oula was created to make sure you feel like a priority from the moment you find out you’re pregnant to the months following the birth of your bundle of joy. Oula exists for every type of parent – whether you’re opting for a hospital birth or going the natural home birth route. Too many healthcare organizations try to push certain choices on parents-to-be, which can sometimes result in discomfort, frustration, and a lack of feeling like the pregnancy and birthing process is truly one’s own.
Oula truly wants to show up for you, no matter what your journey looks like or what your needs and wishes are. Even better, one of their offerings is dedicated purely to BIPOC parents-to-be — a truly revolutionary offering in a world that often makes BIPOC people feel unseen and unheard in healthcare spaces.
You can also find postpartum support, off-hours support, and personalized birth plans regardless of your plans or needs. That’s the kind of support worth investing in – and trust us, seeking care like the type you’ll find with Oula will benefit you and your baby in major ways.
Fatty15 for When You’re Lacking Omega-3s and Other Essential Vitamins
It can be a bit tricky to determine exactly what nutrients and vitamins you’re lacking. Getting comprehensive blood work done can be a great first step to figuring out your body and what you need more (or less) of in order to feel your best. Once that’s done, how do you know that you’re choosing the right products that fuel and nourish your body?
Many people find that they are deficient in essential nutrients that help support a healthy metabolism and immune system. Omega-3 is one of the more widely-known nutrients that fall into this category; however, research has been showing that a fatty acid called C15:0 is actually more efficient than Omega-3 alone.
This is where C15 from Fatty15 comes in. This special supplement supports your metabolic health, which means healthier tissues, muscles, and immune systems. If you’re looking for a powerhouse supplement to add to your daily lineup, this is probably it.
Squatty Potty for if You Want Smoother Digestion
No, we’re not about to sell you some miracle tea or diet pill that will make you clear out your system in a hurry. Actually, one of the most helpful tools we’ve found to facilitate smoother bowel movements doesn’t go inside your body at all. It’s the Squatty Potty.
If you haven’t heard of them (or haven’t bothered to look into them because the name sounds like a gag gift), you don’t know what you’re missing! The Squatty Potty was designed to make your bowel movements smooth and quick by elevating your feet to create the perfect angle for your digestive tract to process and release the intended way without being restricted by inefficient postures.
This silly name may turn you off, but you won’t regret trying it out – we promise.
Artizen for if You Love the Benefits of Aromatherapy
Have you ever had a moment where you’re not feeling your best, and suddenly you smell something beautiful that puts your mind and body at ease for even a moment? That’s the power of aromatherapy, and it’s something that remains underrated in our quest for more peace in this chaotic, busy world we’re all a part of.
You’re probably familiar with the benefits of lavender oil for stress relief or eucalyptus for clearing your head and sinuses. Still, there are so many more amazing oils that can benefit your mental and physical health. It’s important to study the unique benefits of each type of oil – then, once you have an idea of what you need, check out these essential oil sets from Artizen.
Whether treating yourself or giving them away as a special gift, you’ll love using these in a diffuser or dabbing some on your wrist after a long day.
Use essential oils to amplify your well-being in any situation, whether you’re sick, stressed out, tired, wired, chronically anxious, or experiencing seasonal allergies. Depending on what you use and where you use it, there are hundreds of potential benefits to reap. With a little research and experience, you’ll definitely be reordering your favorites again and again. We dare you not to get obsessed with Artizen’s amazing lineup.
Access VC for if You Want the Next Big Thing in Wellness
With all these amazing brands and advancements in the wellness industry, there will still never be enough quality offerings. After all, humans are so unique that there is always an opportunity to more closely or thoughtfully meet someone’s personalized needs. If you have a great idea for a wellness brand you’ve been waiting to bring to life, you’ve probably thought a lot about where your funding will come from and what types of people you’d like to partner with.
It can be challenging to find people and organizations prioritizing people over profit, and that’s exactly why Access VC came to be. This amazing organization was founded specifically to fund and elevate brands that are committed to making wellness more accessible for everybody. If you’ve been working on a business plan intending to fight for better health, hygiene, or nutrition access, you need to look into Access VC immediately. They work with brands all across the wellness space, from fitness to mental health to clean beauty.
Access also understands that each startup and founder has unique goals and challenges – that’s why they offer two paths depending on where you are in your journey and your specific needs (or will be in the near future). Their 6-month accelerator program is designed for pre-seed and seed-stage startups with a proof of concept with early traction. In contrast, their investment fund is designed for more established start-ups who have validated their concept in the market and are on the path to scale.
Not sure where to begin or where your company fits in? No worries! Access puts people first in all ways, so you can reach out to them and find the guidance you need.
Invest in Your Wellness
It’s never been easier to find accessible wellness offerings, regardless of age, background, budget, goals, or resources. The tricky part is finding the right products and organizations that will truly meet you where you are and equip you with the tools, guidance, and access you need to make your wellness goals a reality.
We hope these suggestions have at least inspired and encouraged you to know that what you need is out there. Wellness is not a one-size-fits-all journey, and it’s made up of so many moving parts. Wellness can be physical fitness, mental peace, work/life balance, emotional agility, creativity, beauty, and many other things. The key to creating a life of wellness for yourself is to first identify your needs and think deeply about what matters to you, from the products you’re using or the organizations you choose to align with on your path to a healthier and happier life.