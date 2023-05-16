The Zappos Bay to Breakers race returns, featuring a two-day pre-race expo and the beloved finish line party
Sunday, May 21, the city will come alive with the Zappos Bay To Breakers, the 112th running of San Francisco’s most iconic event. This year's event promises a celebration of the race's colorful history, the return from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the tradition of donning wacky costumes for the 12K race.
The excitement begins with a two-day pre-race expo along the Embarcadero on Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20. The expo will feature interactive displays, merchandise, and race information for both participants and spectators. It's the perfect opportunity for those eager to immerse themselves in the Bay To Breakers experience before the big day.
"The Bay To Breakers race is a San Francisco institution, and we're thrilled to be producing the event again this year," said Kyle Meyers, CEO of Silverback. "We're particularly excited to announce the return of the beloved finish line party, which promises to be a fantastic way to celebrate the race's triumphant return."
This year, the race is honored to have Suzanne Ford, the transgender CEO of SF Pride, serve as the honorary starter. Ford's participation highlights the event's commitment to inclusivity and diversity and sets the stage for a truly memorable race day.
“I’m proud to run,” said Ford, herself an accomplished runner. “Bay to Breakers represents the celebration of diversity that makes San Francisco San Francisco. Here we don’t run away from our challenges, we rush forward to meet them head on.”
In addition to the race itself, in the next few weeks, this year's event features a special outreach initiative called "Breaker Hours." This program encourages participants and spectators to visit local small businesses during specific hours, where they can receive free items and promotions. It's a fantastic way for the community to support and celebrate the city's vibrant small business scene.
"The Breaker Hours initiative is a great way for us to give back to the community that has supported the Bay To Breakers race for over a century," added Meyers. "We hope that both locals and visitors will take advantage of this opportunity to explore and enjoy the incredible businesses that make San Francisco so special."
As the city continues to emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zappos Bay To Breakers offers a chance for the people of San Francisco to come together, celebrate their resilience, and enjoy the creativity and diversity that makes the city so unique.
For more information about the Zappos Bay To Breakers, including race registration, expo details, and Breaker Hours participants, visit www.baytobreakers.com Don't miss this iconic event and the opportunity to be part of a true San Francisco tradition!