Congratulations! You brought a new baby into the world! Take a moment to settle in and get your fill of baby snuggles on the couch. After a few weeks of maternity leave, you may start to get stir-crazy. It’s normal to miss your busy schedule, and there’s no reason you and your baby can’t get out into the world and have fun adventures together.
If you aren’t a first-time mom, chances are you don’t have the luxury of sitting back and relaxing for a long time. Your other kids need you to drop them off at school. Plus, you have friends you want to see and work meetings to get to. Busy moms like you need these six essential items to make life on the go with a baby a little bit more convenient.
1. Cozy and Supportive Pumping Bras From Hatch
Even the busiest moms need to slow down every few hours to pump. Don’t make pumping a hassle by wearing awkward and uncomfortable bras postpartum. Choose soft and supporting nursing bras that give you easy access when it comes time to feed or pump.
Look for styles with accessible front closures, v-neck designs, and buttery soft fabric to support your sensitive breasts without chafing. You’ll need a collection of comfy nursing and pumping bras since getting laundry done will be a challenge with adjusting to a new baby.
At Hatch, you can choose a supportive pumping bra from their extensive collection, including their top seller, The Essential Nursing and Pumping Bra. The clasps allow you to quickly pull down front panels and make feeding a breeze. It also includes a discreet opening along the middle seam to easily attach your pump, whether at home, work, or on the go.
Complete your pumping bra collection with The Dream and Feed Nursing and Sleep bra for extra support while you sleep and spend lazy days around the house. Hatch even has wearable pumping bras you can use with wireless pumps to make it even easier to pump on the go. Explore their entire collection to find the best bras for your breastfeeding journey.
2. Healthy Sodas From Olipop To Stay Hydrated
It’s critical for breastfeeding moms to stay hydrated during busy days. Your breastmilk provides your little one with water and all their essential nutrients. Breastfeeding mamas may need to up their water intake to promote a healthy milk supply. Doctors recommend having a full glass of water each time you feed or pump.
You should also avoid dehydrating beverages like caffeine or sugar-filled sodas. But sometimes, when you’re on the go, you want to reach for something with a little more flavor than a bland glass of water. Olipop is a healthy sodaalternative moms can feel good about drinking. It comes in various fun and fizzy flavors, including classic Vintage Cola, Strawberry Vanilla, Ginger Lemon, and Orange Squeeze.
Along with being a healthy soda alternative that is delicious and refreshing, Olipop is made with prebiotic fiber to support gut health. Kudzu root extract, chicory root inulin, and Jerusalem artichoke inulin help feed the healthy bacteria in your gut to keep your system running smoothly.
You should still bring good old H2O along on all your adventures, but when you crave something sweet, Olipop is the perfect healthy soda to turn to.
3. Baby Jogger’s All-Terrain Citi-Mini GT2 Stroller
Busy moms don’t stay home all day; they head out into the world with their babies. Just because you have a new baby doesn’t mean you can’t do all the things you used to love. With the right stroller, you can still have brunch with the girls and walk off the pancakes on a hike down a nature trail.
Baby Jogger’s all-terrain Citi-Mini GT2 stroller is perfect for a busy mom about town like you. Forever-air rubber tires with all-wheel suspension make it easy to explore any environment. The included infant car seat adapter works with all Baby Jogger infant car seats making it easy for you to snap on the car seat and set out on your next adventure. Baby Jogger also has adapters suitable if you have a different brand of infant car seat like Uppbaby or Graco.
Add on the pram for cozy naps as you stroll through the park or a child tray to give your little one access to snacks while you bop around the mall. Adjustable handlebars and hand-operated parking brakes make the stroller easy to steer. Plus, it folds up in seconds, so you can quickly pop it in the car and continue on your way.
4. Pack All Your Essentials in Skip Hop Forma’s Diaper Backpack
You need to be prepared when you decide to leave the house with your little one in tow. The days of walking out of your home with a small purse are over. Babies need a lot of stuff to get through an afternoon adventure. Diaper changes are inevitable, so you need a bag big enough for those — plus wipes and snacks. Don’t forget toys to keep your baby engaged and a water bottle for yourself so you stay hydrated while you run your errands.
Don’t settle for a traditional diaper bag that’s bulky and hard to carry. Skip Hop’s stylish diaper backpack has room for everything you need without being too hefty. It features two packing cubes, making it simple to keep all your baby’s essentials organized on the go. Straps conveniently attach to your stroller, giving you access to all your essentials. It even comes with a changing pad to make diaper changes more manageable than ever.
Leaving the house is a breeze when all baby’s things are packed and ready to go in your diaper backpack. Unlike other brands, Skip Hop Forma’s diaper backpack is unisex. Dad won’t feel award toting a giant purse to the bathroom when it’s his turn to take baby out on the town while you get some much-needed rest.
5. A Sleek Jumpsuit From Naked Wardrobe
If there is one thing new mamas all want, it’s to be comfortable both at home or on the go. Between pregnancy and childbirth, your body has been through the wringer. You need cute and comfortable wardrobe essentials that flatter your figure, look chic and stylish, and prioritize comfort.
Every mom needs at least one stretchy jumpsuit in her pre and postpartum wardrobe. The NW Mama Jumpsuit from Naked Wardrobe is a staple piece you can use to build multiple outfits. The double-lined stretch fabric will give you the sleek lines you desire without sacrificing your comfort. It has a flattering scoop neckline and a high enough back which allows you to wear your most supportive pumping bra underneath to give the girls a lift.
Style your jumpsuit for a walk around the neighborhood with tennis sneakers, a ball cap, and a light sweater, or head out for date night with your partner by popping on a pair of heels, a little red lipstick, and a sequin blazer.
You may find yourself wearing this jumpsuit so often you need more than one. Explore Naked Wardrobes and other options like the NW Mama romper for a biker short look or the high-necked NW Sleeveless Mama Jumpsuit if you want a more modest neckline.
6. Ready-to-Serve Human Grade Dog Food From A Pup Above
Just because you have a new baby at home doesn’t mean you’ll give your dog any less love and attention. They still deserve the very best. You need to find an easy and convenient way to feed them healthy food that won’t break the bank or require you to spend any extra time in the kitchen.
A Pup Above makes human grade dog food that’s nutritious for your canine friend without being overly complicated. This healthy and hearty dry dog food can go directly into their bowl, or you can mix in a little hot water if they prefer it warmed up.
Have dinner in front of your hungry pup in seconds using Pup Above’s high-quality dog food. Start with the sample pack and let your dog choose their favorite flavor. Will they prefer Turkey Pilaf or Pork Porchetta? Maybe they have a taste for Beef Pot Roast or simply adore Chika Pupatouille. With Pup Above, you get the nutrients and benefits of feeding your dog fresh food with the convenience of dry dog food. For busy moms like you, it’s a no-brainer.
Get Out and Explore the World With Your Little One
There’s no reason you and your baby can’t get out and explore. Hit the trails with the whole family with an all-terrain stroller from Baby Jogger. You’ll look fabulous rocking your sleek jumpsuit from Naked Wardrobe. Bring the dog along and feed him a hearty meal of human-grade food from A Pup Above when you get home.
What items help make your busy days with the baby more convenient? Share them in the comments, and let us know if you try any of the items listed here.