Remote work has been gaining popularity since 2020, when the pandemic forced everyone to work from home. Companies realized that workers were just as productive outside of the office. They could save money on renting office space, and employees could enjoy skipping the morning commute.
However, working remotely can get lonely quickly. You no longer have office buddies to check in with when you need a break. Back then, you could use in-person meetings to curate a community with other team members. It was an important part of work culture that today’s remote workplaces are missing out on. If you want to experience the best of both worlds, a hybrid schedule might be the perfect solution for your employees.
These tools can help you find balance and build a hybrid environment to ensure your team’s success.
Create an Office Employees Are Excited To Work In
If you’re the CEO, you must create a fun and collaborative environment where your employees want to spend their time. Old offices of the past with stale cubicles and limited style simply won’t cut it anymore. Add decorative flair and break areas that encourage connection to making coming into work feel exciting and fun.
Fund Your Office Space with Loans (and Help From StackCommerce)
Before adding flair to your new office, you’ll need funding to launch your startup. While you can reach out to investors within your community, StackCommerce knows you’ll likely have to take out loans for startup businessideas to get the ball rolling.
Four types of business loans are available to you when preparing to launch a startup.
- Personal Business Loans: These are great for people with excellent credit starting a brand new business without its own credit history. Note that this loan is against your personal credit. You could risk losing your assets if you don’t repay the bank.
- SBA Microloans: These government-backed loans of up to $50,000 support lower-income communities, minorities, and female-run businesses. You cannot use these loans for certain expenses like real estate and paying off previous debt.
- Microloans: These non-government-funded small loans range from $5,000 to $50,000 with short terms and low-interest rates. They’re also used to support new businesses in underserved communities.
- Online Business Loans: These loans are more lenient with approvals than big bank loans and tend to have more capital available. Many require a minimum of six months in business to qualify, but some have startup loan options with shorter terms and higher interest rates.
Online business loans may be your best option for getting the capital together to rent your office space since SBA Microloans have real-estate limitations. Consider Entrepreneur’s suggested online lenders, including Lendio, Bluevine, Ondeck, and Cabbage.
Set Up an Office Coffee Shop with a Mueller Espresso Machine
Once you have your funding and find the perfect office space to rent, you can add decorative flair. Of course, you’ll need desks and chairs, conference areas, file cabinets, and other typical office supplies. Still, why not add a fun break area where employees can gather over a cappuccino and catch up on life?
Investing in a Mueller espresso machine is a simple way to curate camaraderie amongst your employees. Employees won’t have to settle for bland brewed coffee at the office. They can pull velvety shots of fresh ground espresso and steam up a cappuccino with the milk frother.
Add a few barstools along the counter to encourage them to gather. Offer flavored syrups to indulge your employees' creativity as they concoct delicious caffeinated beverages to help them conquer their to-do lists.
Utilize Eden’s Desk Booking Software
Creating a hybrid work environment for your employees saves you money on overall costs. You don’t need to rent an office space large enough for everyone to be in simultaneously every single day. Instead, you can arrange schedules so certain teams come into the office on specific days and maximize the potential of your space.
Eden’s hot desk booking software makes creating a desk hoteling system for your employees easy. Use their app to set up a floor plan for your office and mark desks as permanently assigned or bookable. You can even create neighborhoods to encourage engagement between team members and curate community amongst your staff.
Employees can then use the app to book desk minutes, days, or weeks before heading into the office. They can sit next to their work bestie or opt for a desk with the amenities they need to accomplish a certain task.
Eden makes it easy for you, as the CEO, to access metrics and see which amenities employees utilize and which are less popular. Using this data can help you cut costs and make the most of your office space as you grow your business from the ground up.
Encourage Strong Communication With Teamly
When you run a hybrid work environment, you’ll quickly realize how important communication is to workflow. Not everyone will be in the same space every day. Word of mouth won’t be enough to relay updates and changes to various members of your team.
As the CEO, you’ll need to model strong team dynamics — with a little help from Teamly, of course. Communicate often with all members of your team. Ask for regular project updates and encourage them to do the same with other departments. Use team software to allow for quick communication between all members of your hybrid team, whether working in-office or from home.
Teamly is a free, easy-to-use teamworking software with chat features, progress tracking, workflow management, time tracking, and payroll services. Employees can start their day by clocking in within Teamly wherever they work from, checking in with co-workers on progress, and you can easily track their hours to get them paid.
Arrange an In-Home Workspace for Comfort and Productivity
Whether you’re the CEO or an employee at a hybrid company, you need a workspace in your home that enhances your productivity. It may be tempting to work from your couch, but you may not get as much done when you’re tempted to turn on your favorite Netflix show.
Arrange a separate workspace that lets you get in the zone and conquer your to-do list with these easy tips.
Change Positions Easily with an Electric Standing Desk From Fezibo
Having a desk can make a big difference. Unlike sitting on your couch, at the kitchen counter, or at the dining room table, having a desk in an established workspace helps you transition your mind from hanging at home to getting to work. You want to choose a desk that suits your space and allows you to move throughout the day.
Sitting all isn’t the most conducive to focus and energy. A sleek electric standing desk from Fezibo makes it easy to go from sitting to standing whenever you start feeling lethargic. The minimal design won’t take up too much space, making it perfect for creating a separate work area in a small apartment.
When you’re ready to stand, simply hit the keypad on the right-hand side of the desk, and your Fezibo desk will raise to standing height. Add a thin treadmill under your desk to get some movement during your workday. Get ideas flowing by taking a stationary walk while preparing for your big presentation.
Add Flair To Your Home Office With a Washable Rug From Tumble
Your workspace is a part of your home; you want it to be aesthetically pleasing and functional. Washable rugs from Tumble can add some fun to your in-home office decor. Since you can throw these rugs right into the washing machine, you won’t have to worry if you spill your morning coffee or have pets that love to lounge by your side while you work.
An area rug will add more style to your workspace and help separate it from the rest of your home. Tumble’s rugs come in sizes from 8X10 to 3X5, so you can find something that will fit no matter how tiny your home or apartment might be. Choose from various designs, including minimalist prints, traditional Persian patterns, or rugs with a fun bohemian twist.
Compare Cell Phone Plans With Navi and Always Have Service
Hybrid work life allows you to clock in from wherever you are. Since you don’t always need to be in the office, you can find ways to explore the world and work on the go. Wherever you decide to clock in, you’ll need top-notch cell service to ensure you connect and communicate with your team.
Navi can help you find a new phone and the best deal on a service provider. With Navi, you can compare popular service providers, like T-Mobile vs. Verizon, to find the best fit for your lifestyle and budget. They break down differences in coverage, cost, data, and even bonus features like streaming subscriptions. With Navi, you have access to the entire wireless marketplace.
You can set your preferences, enter your zip code, and let Navi’s unique comparison system do the rest. They make it easy to find the best coverage at the lowest cost to get you through your workday and beyond without breaking the bank.
Upgrade Your Wardrobe for Hybrid Work Life
You get the best of both worlds when you work a hybrid job. You have long days at home in loungewear, with no waistband to hold you back. Then, you can dress for success to strut into the office looking your very best. Look your best for your next big presentation with these wardrobe staples.
Strut Into the Office in Style With Revolve
Wearing an outfit you love can give you the extra boost of confidence you need to nail your next marketing presentation, make a big sale, or encourage investors to put a stake in your business. Find clothes that make you feel confident in your skin and show the world who you are.
You want to make an impression when you enter the office again after working remotely for a few days. During the pandemic, as remote work grew in popularity, everyone got used to working in leggings daily. It can be fun to dress up and put your best foot forward on office days.
Turn heads in a sleek LPA double-breasted blazer dress from Revolve. It’s fashion-forward with a unique 90s working lady flair that brings just the right amount of boss babe energy. Cinch it at the waist with a chunky black belt and pair it with nylons and pumps for an elevated and sexy workday look.
Carry a Hip Like Dreams Bag for All Your Essentials
You need a good bag to carry all your essentials when constantly switching up your work environment daily. Since you won’t be in the office regularly, you’ll need to find a bag to carry your notes, phone, wallet, and laptop with you when you clock out for the day.
Like Dreams’s fun and flirty line of handbags can fit all of your essentials and add signature flair to your boss babe ensemble. Choose from adorable straw satchels, fun holographic totes, and vegan leather cross-body bags. Feminine details like giant bows, soft pastels, and gold zippers give each piece a personal touch.
The Jenna Bowtie Satchel is one of their best bags to easily bring everything you need from home to the office and back again. It has a detachable strap, so you can choose to wear it across your body or carry it like a tote and elegant gold detailing. Keep essentials organized in the three convenient pockets and cruise into the office in style and ready for the day.
Find More Balance in Your Life with a Hybrid Work Schedule
Creating the perfect hybrid schedule is simpler than you think:
- Set yourself up for success by implementing software like Eden’s hot desk booking to allow employees to track and schedule the best days to head into the office.
- Optimize your home office for productivity with a standing desk, but keep it cozy by adding washable area rugs.
- Find a system that lets you get the most out of every day, wherever you clock in from.
It’s as easy as 1-2-3. So, what are you waiting for?