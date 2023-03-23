The modern consumer has access to more products than ever before with an enormous variety of online commerce opportunities. We have the ability to get products from nearly any storefront shipped to our door, as well as services like Etsy that offer one-of-a-kind items. Given this immense variety, the ability to find items that meet our exact tastes and style is greater than ever. However, consumers are also faced with such a wide variety of options that the very nature of shopping has evolved more to loyalty and research-based than mere discovered taste.
While there are a plethora of ways that the broad arrangement of customized products has affected our shopping habits, there are a few products and arenas where the consumer shopping experience evolution is particularly noticeable. Let’s dive in.
Vast Selection of Boho Clothing
There’s no doubt that customized products have revolutionized the way we shop. With unique products that cater to individual tastes and preferences, consumers no longer feel the limit of mass-produced products that are only designed to appeal to the general public. Through the accessibility of customization, shoppers are engaging with clothing and accessories that reflect their individuality.
One fantastic example of how customized products have changed the way we shop is from brands like Johnny Was’ Boho clothing. Boho (or rather Bohemian) clothing is a style recognized by loose, flowing designs, natural colors, and earth tones. While this style was lightly introduced to the west between the 1970s and 1990s, it has become popularized recently as an expression of a free-spirited way of living. With the growth of customization, consumers are able to find and tailor boho clothing to their unique expression of the “free-spirited” lifestyle.
Boho clothing is particularly highlighted in the customized market because it characterizes the personalized look and process. Much of Boho’s clothing is handmade, utilizes reusable fabrics, or is within the bounds of individuals to create themselves, providing vast options for people to choose from. It is likely due to this that Boho clothing has grown in popularity. The desire and opportunity for personalization lead us to search for pieces that are more “us” rather than “everyone.”
Fit and Performance Improvement
One of the best reasons to seek out customized or personalized products is because of fit. Frankly, we’re all different. Whether it be a sensory preference, size, or activities, many of us have different needs for our clothing or accessories; what do we all need? Socks!
Within the vast world of socks, compression socks from Comrad are a prime example of how customized products are transforming the way we shop. With a number of designed applications, such as improved blood flow for athletes and non-athletes alike and pressure that can assist with pain or swelling, compression socks are an overall great item—though the standard ones aren’t always great for everyone. However, customized compression wear can allow people to find the perfect fit for their needs.
The last thing that anyone wants when utilizing a piece of compression clothing is something that cuts off their blood flow or aggravates their skin, especially if their performance is of high importance while using the item. Customized compression socks, or compression clothing in general, can help consumers break away from a one-size-fits-all approach and veer towards designs that fit their more specific sizes.
Even more so, those who utilize compression clothing may be using them for different purposes, and customizing the clothing surrounding the use is just as important as the sizing. A runner is more concerned with chafing than someone in an office environment. People in different climates desire different materials—someone in a cold environment may look for something that keeps them warm as well as improves blood flow. With the customized consumer marketplace, people look for items like this with the desire to find exactly what they need for their purposes. There’s no settling; there’s only the right product.
Evolving The Youth Market
The youth market is one of the more interesting evolutions of the customized product market. If you’re an adult reading this in 2023, we can comfortably assume that when you were a kid, you weren’t looking for customized products to fit your every need. Why? You never had that option, and neither did your parents.
Now, however, there are customizable options for everything, even within the industry of fun and socializing. One prime example of this is Funboy’s customized kid's sleepover beds. These offer a unique and tailored experience for children that are wildly different and exciting compared to the sleepovers of 15-20 years ago.
These mattresses feature a variety of sizes, styles, and colors that not only create beds that are a great fit for any child but that accentuate their tastes, personalities, and interests with even more options for personalization.
This shift towards customized products like this—especially ones that branch out to children—is largely due to technological advancements and opportunities that provide ease of personalization. It’s not too difficult to personalize items with much of the industrial production equipment available for purchase or outsourcing in today’s world, and these tailored benefits can produce long-term customers who continue to seek evolved products.
As the youth market continues to become more accessible, we can expect more products that offer personalization for these generations. Especially if these products are affordable, easy to use, and sustainable, customized products for children may quickly change the ways parents seek out toys and experiences for their kids.
Self-Expression Through Apparel
While we’ve only begun to scratch the surface, there’s no doubt that customized products are increasingly changing the way we shop, and nothing quite says self-expression like graphic t-shirts. They offer a phenomenal example of how personalization transforms ordinary items into unique expressions of individuality.
The popularity and versatility of women’s and men's graphic t-shirts come from a wide range of designs, patterns, and colors that allow the wearer to express style, interests, and beliefs through their clothing in a manner that still keeps them looking good, respectable, professional, and—put simply—cool.
With how much easier it has become to craft affordable, customized t-shirts, consumers are far more likely to purchase products like these that are tailored to their preferences. Furthermore, with social media and the benevolence of personal expression, more consumers are seeking items that highlight their individuality. This, in turn, draws more attention to the value of specific products and brands that meet these needs.
What especially affects the entire market of personalization is quality. Once upon a time, people faced the decision to either purchase extremely high-quality products or very low-quality ones within the personalized markets. Now, consumers can find affordable products with high-quality materials without breaking the bank. With graphic t-shirts, like those offered by Into the AM, the opportunities for individual expression are offered in classy ways, demonstrated on pieces of clothing that will last over time.
Expressing Emotion Through Jewelry
Among the many reasons that customization and personalization are changing the market is that it allows people to communicate on a more personal, deep, and intentional level. A great product to highlight this is custom lockets. Custom lockets are powerful tools used to communicate love and affection. They offer a unique way for people to express emotion to one another.
A consumer can choose from a wide variety of locket necklace shapes and materials, like those from Pictures on Gold, to upload photos and artwork, do etching, and—in reality—create their own narrative and story in a piece of jewelry is a phenomenal opportunity. Because of options like this, your average consumer no longer seeks out pre-made lockets or pieces of jewelry as they may have years ago. They look for custom items they can put their heart and soul into.
As we’ve noticed throughout this personalization examination, technology is key. The ease with which products like these can be customized makes them more affordable and more accessible. Tailoring something to the individual preference is no longer a gift but an expectation.
However, these custom lockets and jewelry pieces serve as more than just a personalized gift. They become physical manifestations of love and affection, reminders and symbols. The personalization market is one that targets the heart just a little bit more. We want to be able to give someone a long-term memory encapsulated in an object to communicate and manifest emotion.
As the trend of personalized and customized products grows, we'll likely continue to see things like customized jewelry and customized lockets at the forefront. They have and will continue to offer unique ways for people to connect at deeper levels and are both physically and emotionally sustainable.
Access to Nutritious Eating Options
Food is a piece of every person’s life, regardless of who you are. While this has perhaps been one of the most personalized things throughout time, even the food market has started to evolve with the customization industry. Many services now offer delivery meal options and custom meal planning that help people find more time and options throughout their week.
These customized food boxes, such as those offered by Luna Grill, are a great example. They allow customers to tailor their food experience to their individual tastes and preferences, providing a personalized touch to their meal that was previously difficult to access through a traditional shopping experience.
With the dietary restrictions that many of us have, people are looking for options that are vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, allergen-free, family sized, and more, meaning the need for customization is more necessary than optional. Even more so, many people need different forms of nutrition throughout their day, and these meals offer options like protein choice, sides, vegetables, and even goals that allow people to meet their needs.
Especially in the current day and age, we’re accustomed to having products and services catered to our individual needs and tastes. Customized food boxes are quite possibly the golden example of this trend, providing us with personalized food experiences resulting from our preferences. Moreover, they offer us personalized convenience. Our portions are already set out for us, instructions tell us how we need to prepare, and we get to skip the hassle of grocery shopping, meal planning, and throwing away food we bought in excess.
As if that’s not enough, these food boxes allow us to choose the quality of our ingredients. It may be difficult for us to budget for all organic foods or understand how to best care for them. Services like Luna Grill allow us to find foods that are grown and treated well and that won’t do lasting damage to our bodies.
The experience of eating is one that must be personalized. Thus, it’s sensible that as we look for new ways to personalize what we buy and what’s best for us, we may be slowly beginning to steer away from the grocery store or in-person restaurant experience. We may be moving towards the predetermined, wasteless, guided meal.
This Changes the Way We Shop
Personalized products have forever changed how people shop by offering them unique experiences that can’t be found in traditional mediums. Consumers can easily personalize products to their liking, which creates immense value. Whether it’s customized t-shirts, lockets, or food boxes, consumers increasingly seek products that offer personalized benefits.
With the ability to personalize products to a greater extent, consumers have become more engaged with the products they purchase. Customization allows consumers to express their personality, emotions, and identity through their purchases, creating a far more intimate and meaningful relationship between the product and the consumer.
These personalized products also provide businesses with a unique competitive advantage. Companies that offer these types of products are able to differentiate themselves from their competitors and offer something that traditional shopping experiences simply cannot match. So, how does personalization change the way we shop? By allowing us to truly shop for ourselves.