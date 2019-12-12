Slideshows

Allah Las at The Fillmore on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

by

Southern California psychedelic surf rock steam rolled into the Fillmore this past Tuesday night. The Allah Las finish up their Californian tour heading south with a few more stops before they make their way to Australia and then Spain. 

Related Stories

Emerald Cup 2019 at Sonoma County Event Center Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA
 By
Thievery Corporation at The Fox Theater on Wednesday, December 11, 2019
 By
Willow & Jayden Smith at The Warfield on Tuesday, December 10, 2019
 By
Angel Olsen at Fox Theater December 7, 2019
 By
Have a tip?
Email us at