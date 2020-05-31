Demonstrators Protest Death of George Floyd

After anti-police-brutality demonstrations in San Jose and Oakland turned violent yesterday, May 29, protesters descended on San Francisco today, May 30 — marking the second day of Bay Area protests in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after the arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, a white man, knelt on Floyd’s for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while George lay face down on the pavement outside a Minneapolis Police Department squad car. In video captured at the scene of the deadly arrest, Floyd can be heard saying that he can’t breathe.

The incident harkens back to the death of Eric Garner — black New York man who died from suffocation after police restrained him by placing him in a choke hold in July of 2014. Like Floyd, Garner repeatedly informed police that he couldn’t breathe.

Photographer AJ Lovewins was on the ground for today’s San Francisco protests and captured these images:





































